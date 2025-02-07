2025 MG Astor launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India has launched the Astor SUV for 2025. The new version of the SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Sprint trim while the range-topping Savvy Pro trim will come priced at Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 version comes with a panoramic sunroof for the mid-level Shine variant and a six-speaker sound system. The Select variant comes with six airbags and ivory-coloured leather seats.

The list of features for MG Astor also includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-way power adjustable seat, cruise control, automatic AC, and more. Safety features include 360-degree camera, ORVMs, hill ascent and descent control, six airbags, advanced driver assistance systems, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, departure assist, and lane-keeping.

2025 MG Astor Variant Wise Prices

Astor Sprint MT: Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Shine MT: Rs 12.47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Select MT: Rs 13.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Select CVT: Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Sharp Pro MT: Rs 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Sharp Pro CVT: Rs 16.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Savvy Pro (Ivory): Rs 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Astor Savvy Pro (Sangaria Red): Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SUV is powered by 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 108 hp of power and 144 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The brand also offers the option of a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. It kicks out 138 hp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.