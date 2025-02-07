Air India Express cancels several flights from this Gulf country

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in India, Air India Express cancelled several flights from Oman to India. The airline announced the cancellation of a total of 14 flights departing from Muscat International Airport.

The cancellationsare effective from February 9th to 24th, 2025, impact several routes, including flights to Madras (Chennai), Tiruchirappalli, and Thiruvananthapuram in India. The airline cited operational reasons for these cancellations.

Here is the complete list of cancellations:

Meanwhile, Air India Express has launched a daily direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Delhi International Airport. With the addition of Air India Express service, there are now two direct flight options between Mangaluru and Delhi daily, complementing an existing evening service operated by IndiGo.