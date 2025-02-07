Breast, ovary removal boosts survival for patients with breast cancer genes

A global study has found that young breast cancer patients with high-risk BRCA mutations can significantly lower their chances of recurrence and improve survival rates by undergoing breast and/or ovary removal. Researchers analyzed data from 5,290 patients aged 40 or younger, treated at 109 hospitals across five continents, with a median follow-up of 8.2 years.

The study revealed that mastectomy reduced the risk of death by 35% and recurrence by 42%, while ovary removal lowered mortality risk by 42% and recurrence by 32%. Patients who underwent either or both surgeries showed comparable overall survival benefits.

Researchers hope the findings will enhance counseling on cancer-risk management for young BRCA carriers. The study was presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.