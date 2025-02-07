Gulf country announces 5-day holiday

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a five-day public holiday at the end of this month. The holiday was announced by the Cabinet as part of its weekly meeting.

Tuesday, February 25 to Thursday, February 27 will be holidays marking National and Liberation Days 2025.With Friday and Saturday being a typical weekend in the country, the regular working schedule will resume on Sunday, March 2.

Liberation Day marks the end of the Gulf War and the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation on February 26th, 1991.The Liberation of Kuwait campaign was led by the United States between 24 and 28 February 1991, consisting of a major ground offensive into Iraqi-occupied Kuwait following the successful Gulf War air campaign.