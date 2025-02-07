Oman authority announces partial traffic closures

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) Directorate of Relations and Security Information has announced partial traffic closures on Friday, February 7, 2025. The traffic restrictions were announced to facilitate the Muscat Classic stage of the Tour of Oman 2025.

The race will begin at 10:30 AM from Al Mouj Muscat, covering a detailed route that includes:

Seeb Corniche Road

Al Mabela Bridge

Al Nuzha Roundabout

Muscat Expressway

Rusayl-Nizwa Road

Al Ansab, Ghala Village, Al Amerat, and Al Mahaj Junction

Wadi Adai, Al Hamriyah, and Qantab

Al Bustan Roundabout, Al Wadi Al Kabir, Sheraton Hotel, and Ruwi Roundabout

The race will conclude in front of the Council of Oman.

The ROP has prohibited parking on both sides of roads along the race route and has advised motorists to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Authorities have issued this advisory to ensure the smooth conduct of the event and the safety of participants and spectators.