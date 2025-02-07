Rs 20 crore for Vijnana Kerala Project to enhance student employability

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced a Rs 20 crore allocation for the Vijnana Kerala project, aimed at enhancing student employability by providing skill training to five lakh final-year students. This initiative will equip students with industry-relevant skills, easing their transition into the job market. The program will also include job fairs to facilitate employment opportunities, making it a key development initiative for 2025-26. Balagopal emphasized that the project is designed to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring graduates are better prepared for the workforce.

Highlighting employment growth, the minister stated that over one lakh job recommendations have been made, and more than ten thousand new posts have been created. Kerala remains a leader in Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitments, as per UPSC data. Since the second Pinarayi government assumed office, 43,152 people have secured jobs through employment exchanges. This includes 8,293 permanent appointments and 34,859 temporary placements, showcasing the government’s commitment to job creation and economic growth despite financial constraints.