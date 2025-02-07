Saudi Arabia revises vaccination requirements for Umrah travellers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has revised vaccination requirements for Umrah travellers. Saudi authorities lifted scraps meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah pilgrims. Those travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah no longer require to be vaccinated against Neisseria meningitis. This was informed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

The directive, which nullifies a previous circular issued last month mandating meningitis shots, has been sent to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including private carriers, for compliance.

Prior to the latest announcement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health had mandated the meningitis vaccine for all Umrah pilgrims, regardless of their visa type. The vaccine had to be administered no more than three years and no less than ten days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Oman authority announces partial traffic closures

In March last year, authorities had made it mandatory for all Haj and Umrah pilgrims to take the flu jab prior to their trips.

Pneumococcal vaccine is also advised for those who are 65 years old or older and those who have a chronic disease. Travellers were advised to to get flu shots and all other mandatory vaccines at least 15 days before departure, extending the period from the previous recommendation of 10 days.