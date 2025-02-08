Approval for New South Coast Railway Zone

The Union Cabinet has approved the creation of a new South Coast Railway zone, which will include a portion of the Waltair division, now renamed as the Visakhapatnam division. This move aligns with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and aims to enhance railway operations’ efficiency. The decision modifies an earlier 2019 Cabinet ruling that had retained Waltair in a truncated form. Officials explained that the name “Waltair” reflected colonial influence, necessitating the change. Under the new zone, approximately 410 kilometers of the Waltair division will be retained, while around 680 kilometers will form a new division headquartered at Rayagada under the East Coast Railway.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the continuation and restructuring of the Skill India Programme (SIP) until 2026, allocating Rs 8,800 crore for its implementation from 2023-26. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to create more opportunities for youth. The revamped programme consolidates three major schemes—Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme—under a single framework. Over 2.27 crore individuals have already benefited from these flagship skill development initiatives.

The Cabinet also extended the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for another three years, until March 31, 2028. The extension will cost approximately Rs 50.91 crore. The commission plays a crucial role in safeguarding the rights and welfare of sanitation workers. With its renewed mandate, NCSK is expected to continue addressing issues related to the working conditions, rehabilitation, and upliftment of Safai Karamcharis across the country.