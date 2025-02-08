DMK Set for Historic Win as Chandhirakumar Leads by 13,000 Votes

The ruling DMK is poised for a historic victory in the Erode East bypolls, with its candidate V.C. Chandhirakumar securing 15,949 votes in the first two rounds of counting. With no major opposition parties in the race except Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Chandhirakumar has established a strong lead, making the contest largely one-sided.

According to the Election Commission’s latest figures, of the 19,803 votes counted so far, Chandhirakumar leads NTK’s M.K. Seethalakshmi by 13,621 votes, with Seethalakshmi receiving 2,328 votes. Additionally, 517 voters opted for NOTA. The bypoll was necessitated by the passing of Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan in December last year. The DMK, which had previously allocated the seat to its ally Congress, decided to contest the election on its own.

Key opposition parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, boycotted the bypoll, alleging electoral malpractices by the DMK. Actor Vijay’s newly formed party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, also chose not to participate. Their absence left the DMK with a clear advantage, allowing Chandhirakumar to dominate the contest with an overwhelming lead.