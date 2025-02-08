Large Stockpile of Weapons, Ammunition Seized in Manipur

Security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur’s Bishnupur district during a search operation in the Aigejang area on Friday, police reported on Saturday.

Among the seized weapons were a .303 rifle, a bolt-action rifle, a .22 pistol with a magazine, a 9mm pistol, and two SBBL rifles. Authorities also confiscated a range of explosives, including five hand grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, and four 40mm Lethod grenades.

Additionally, security forces recovered a long-range modified mortar shell, two 2-inch mortar shells with carriers, two tear gas grenades, and a smoke grenade. The seizure is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal arms circulation in the region.