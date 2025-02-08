Royal Enfield launches latest collection Adventurer XT: Details

Mumbai: The top player in the two-wheeler segment Royal Enfield has launched latest edition of its high-performance riding gear collection Adventurer XT.

The company has added high-quality adventure XT jackets and pants to the range. The former has been released with a price tag of Rs 24,950, while the latter can be purchased at Rs 15,950. Both products can be ordered online using RE’s official website in India. The collection is available in three colourways – Black, Olive, and Teal.

‘The Adventurer XT collection reflects our dedication to enhancing the riding experience for every type of riding enthusiast. When it comes to adventure riding, we understand the number of elements that come into play from challenging terrains to unforgiving weather conditions,’ said Chief Commercial Officer at Royal Enfield, Yadvinder Singh Guleria.

It is specially designed to sub-zero temperatures, preventing the riders from torrential rains, and rugged terrains. The latest product comes with CE class AA certification. The jacket gets a detachable down winter liner, waterproof zippers with reflective elements and ventilation panels for airflow in challenging environments.

The riding pant come with adjustable waist and ankle fit, CE Level 2 protectors at the knees/hips with ventilation panels and stretch at key areas for extra comfort.