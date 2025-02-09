12 Naxalites, 2 jawans killed in Bijapur encounter

At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, officials confirmed. According to Bastar police, the gunfight erupted in the morning, leading to heavy exchange of fire.

During the encounter, two security personnel lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries. Authorities stated that a search operation is still underway in the area to ensure complete security and gather further intelligence.

Security forces continue to maintain a strong presence in the region, aiming to curb Naxal activities and restore peace. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to tackle insurgency in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected zones.