Commodity Market: Gold price again touch life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold again touched all-time high in Kerala on Monday, February 10, 2025. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 63,840, up by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7980m higher by Rs 35. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged at Rs 63,560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8683.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 10. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7961.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 10. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.84%, while over the last month, the change stands at -7.9%. The current price of silver in India is 102500 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened significantly higher on Monday, reaching a new all-time high of Rs 85,300 per 10 grams, up by 0.48% or Rs 412. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 95,413/kg, up by 0.08% or Rs 80.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,868.66 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,886.62 on Friday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $2,894.00. Price of spot silver was steady at $31.82 per ounce and platinum fell 0.3% to $973.60. Palladium was up 0.4% at $968.29.