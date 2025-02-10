Kerala Half Price Scam: Crime Branch takes over as accused admits fund misuse

The Kerala Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the “Half-Price Scam” following an order from the Director General of Police (DGP). A total of 34 cases from various districts, including Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam Rural, and Kannur City, have been transferred, with more expected as additional complaints surface. The investigation will be led by Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in each district. The scam, which promised scooters, laptops, and household appliances at half price, has led to widespread complaints across the state.

The prime accused, 26-year-old Ananthu Krishna, has admitted to police that the crores of rupees collected through the scheme have already been spent, with only Rs 10 lakh remaining in his accounts. He claimed the funds were used to purchase some of the promised products and make partial payments. His confession will be included in the police report, and as his custody period ends, he is set to be presented before the Muvattupuzha court. The scam, promoted through the “Women on Wheels” initiative, deceived thousands, including Venganoor Panchayat President Sreekumar, who believed in the legitimacy of the scheme due to its affiliation with the National NGO Confederation.

Investigations have revealed that the National NGO Confederation, founded in 2022, was a front for a large-scale financial fraud that misled participants into believing they were benefiting from corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Despite initial deliveries, most promised products were never supplied, and complaints have surged, particularly in northern Kerala. Ernakulam Rural Police arrested Ananthu Krishna last week after multiple victims reported being scammed. Since then, police stations across Kerala have been inundated with similar complaints, with a significant number of victims being women.