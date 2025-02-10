Market capitalization of 6 of top-10 most-valued firms gains Rs 1.18 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of six out of the ten most valuable companies surged by Rs 1,18,151.75 crore last week. During the week, the BSE benchmark rose by 354.23 points (0.45%), while the Nifty gained 77.8 points (0.33%).

Among the top 10 firms, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Bajaj Finance saw an increase in their market valuation. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC experienced a combined decline of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in their valuations.

Market capitalisation or ‘market cap’ is a measure used to evaluate the total value of a publicly traded company. It is calculated by multiplying the current share price of the company by the total number of outstanding shares. In essence, market capitalisation represents the theoretical value of a company.

HDFC Bank’s market capitalization soared by Rs 32,639.98 crore to Rs 13,25,090.58 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation increased by Rs 31,003.44 crore, reaching Rs 9,56,205.34 crore. Bajaj Finance’s market cap surged by Rs 29,032.08 crore to Rs 5,24,312.82 crore, and Infosys saw an increase of Rs 21,114.32 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 7,90,074.08 crore.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips to record low against US dollar

Reliance Industries added Rs 2,977.12 crore to reach Rs 17,14,348.66 crore, while ICICI Bank’s market cap grew by Rs 1,384.81 crore to Rs 8,87,632.56 crore.

Conversely, ITC’s valuation plummeted by Rs 39,474.45 crore to Rs 5,39,129.60 crore, while Hindustan Unilever’s market cap declined by Rs 33,704.89 crore to Rs 5,55,361.14 crore. State Bank of India’s valuation dropped by Rs 25,926.02 crore to Rs 6,57,789.12 crore, and TCS saw a decrease of Rs 16,064.31 crore, bringing its market cap to Rs 14,57,854.09 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued domestic company, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.