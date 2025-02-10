Oneindia launches AI-driven video production studio

Mumbai: Oneindia introduced its bespoke AI-driven video production studio, Spark Originals. Spark Originals is a Oneindia Venture, offering AI-powered video production for B2B and B2C audiences.

Spark Originals uses proprietary AI and editing software to speed up production, using human and AI creativity to produce finely tuned visuals. It will provide top-tier video solutions for filmmakers, advertisers, and creators.

Its innovative approach combines AI technology with artistic skills to create life-like characters, dynamic animations, sketch-style visuals, and detailed environments. This AI-driven production studio’s capabilities span the creation of feature films, teasers and prototypes in collaboration with filmmakers, creators, and advertisers.

The studio’s has multilingual video production facility, creating content in regional Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi as well as English, Arabic, Spanish, and French. It caters to diverse industries, including entertainment, sports, technology, finance, education, and lifestyle.

The B2C division creates diverse content, from AI animations to life-like videos, shared on platforms like YouTube and Instagram. For further information, contact Spark Originals: spark@one.in