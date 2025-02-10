Prayagraj Railway implements special crowd control for Mahakumbh pilgrims

Despite the conclusion of the Amrit Snan festivals, devotees continue to flock to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. In the 26 days since Mahakumbh 2025 began, over 42 crore pilgrims have taken part in the sacred ritual, with the number of visitors steadily increasing. To accommodate this growing influx, Prayagraj Railway has decided to extend its single-direction movement plan until further notice, ensuring smooth and safe rail travel for pilgrims.

Under this extended plan, passengers can enter Prayagraj Junction only from the City Side via Platform No. 1, while exits will be directed through the Civil Lines side using Platforms 6 and 10. Railway Division PRO Amit Singh stated that this strategy is intended to reduce congestion and streamline passenger movement. Additionally, authorities have introduced color-coded tickets and designated shelter slots to organize travelers based on their destinations. These shelters are equipped with temporary ticket counters, toilets, and waiting areas for convenience, while reserved ticket holders will have access through Gate No. 5.

To further ease travel, passengers are advised to arrive at the station well ahead of their departure times. In coordination with civil police, local taxi, auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been urged to follow the single-direction movement plan, preventing traffic congestion and ensuring a smooth transit experience for pilgrims visiting Mahakumbh 2025.