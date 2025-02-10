Valentine’s Week 2025: Rules to remember while hugging someone

Every year people across the globe celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day or lovers day. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine. Saint Valentine was a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Lovers across the globe celebrate the day with great enthusiasm. Not only Valentine’s Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week is celebrated from February 7 to February 14. Valentine’s Week starts with Rose Day and ends with valentine’s Day. The week comprises of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day.

‘Given their similarities, it has been suggested that the holiday has origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, held in mid-February. The festival, which celebrated the coming of spring, included fertility rites and the pairing off of women with men by lottery. At the end of the 5th century, Pope Gelasius I forbade the celebration of Lupercalia and is sometimes attributed with replacing it with St. Valentine’s Day, but the true origin of the holiday is vague at best,’ says Britannica.

February 12 is celebrated as Hug Day. This is the sixth day of Valentine’s Week. On this day, people express their love and affection for their partner or a loved one with an intimate hug.

A hug is an expression of love. It increases the emotional intimacy in a relationship. It also release your stress and makes you happy.

But there are certain ‘golden rules of hugging’. One should follow these rules to get warmth and positivity during the gesture. Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali suggests 5 rules to remember while hugging someone.

Be selective: Be selective and choosy while hugging on this day. Before giving a hug to anyone, just give some time to yourself and think about his or her importance in your life as a friend or loved one.

Ask for permission: Before hugging a person ask permission to hug. It gives the other person respect and the opportunity to voice his or her comfort level.

Time period of hug: A hug should have a time limit. This time limit creates or fills the gap between two people. The ideal time for a hug is 3 seconds maximum.

Avoid face-to-face contact: Avoid face-to-face contact during hugging. Giving a hug to someone when you are face-to-face can cause misunderstandings.

Observe what others are doing in the circumstance: Always consider the other person’s circumstances. Analyse the situation and mood of the other person. It will help you to have a better hug.