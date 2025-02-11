Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 64,000 mark for first time

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 64,000 mark for first time in Kerala. Gold is trading at an all-time high in the state. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 64,480, higher by Rs 640 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8060, up by Rs 80. This is for second day in a row that gold price is gaining. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram. Gold price gained Rs 2840 per 8 gram in last one week.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8724.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 410. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7998.3 per gram, a rise of Rs 370. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.68%, while over the last month, the change stands at -8.1%. The current price of silver in India is 102500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts continued their massive rally, surging above the Rs 86,000/10 gram level. The yellow metal opened higher on Tuesday at a new all-time high of Rs 86,350 per 10 grams, up by 0.62% or Rs 534. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 95,373/kg, up by 0.08% or Rs 72. On Monday, gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the domestic market and on a positive note in the international markets.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,919.90 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,921.15 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $2,944.40. Price of spot silver firmed 0.3% to $32.12 per ounce and platinum was steady at $993.80, while palladium fell 0.3% to $979.88.