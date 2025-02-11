Maha Kumbh 2025: New traffic rules announced in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Prayagraj administration has issued new traffic rules in the region. This new traffic advisory was issued ahead of a major bathing event at Maha Kumbh on the occasion of Maghi Purnima on February 12.

To ensure smooth bathing of devotees in the fair area, the entire fair area will be a No Vehicle zone from 4:00 am on 11/2/2025, except for essential and emergency services.

Vehicles of devotees coming from outside for Maha Kumbh bath in Prayagraj city will be parked in the parking lot of the respective route after 4:00 am on 11 February. Vehicles of essential and emergency services will be exempted from the above arrangement.

In view of the smooth movement and bathing of devotees in Prayagraj city and fair area, No Vehicle Zone will be applicable in Prayagraj city after 5 pm on 11 February. Vehicles of essential and emergency services will be exempted from the said arrangement.

The above traffic arrangement will remain in force on 12th February till the smooth evacuation of devotees from the fair area. The above restrictions on entry and exit of vehicles in Prayagraj city and fair area will also be applicable to the vehicles of Kalpvasis.