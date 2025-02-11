Para Archery Asia Cup: India win six gold medals

Bangkok: India ended their participation in the 2025 Para Archery Asia Cup in Thailand with 6 gold medals. India finished at the top of the medal table with a total of 12 medals, including 6 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze.

Sarita won the gold in the women’s compound open, beating Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim 143-142 in the final. Shyam Sundar Swami also won gold in the men’s compound open, defeating Indonesia’s Ken Swagumilang 143-141.

Rakesh Kumar won a bronze medal in the men’s compound open after a tie at 140 points with Malaysia’s Wiro Julin, winning in a shoot-off. Later, Pooja lost the women’s recurve open final to Slovakia’s Zina Lavrinc, earning a silver medal after a 6-0 defeat.

Harvinder Singh, the Paralympic champion, secured another bronze medal in the men’s recurve open, winning 6-2 against Nurfaizal Hamzah. Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari won a bronze medal in men’s W1 (Rec/Comp) by defeating Yung Man Tai of Hong Kong 120-116.