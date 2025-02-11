Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading lower on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues. Today marked the fifth straight session of losses for the benchmarks.

The BSE Sensex was lower by 344 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 76,967.75. The NSE Nifty 50 was lower at 23,271.30, down 110.30 points, or 0.47 per cent.

About 540 shares advanced, 2,871 shares declined, and 98 shares were unchanged. Top gainers were Adani Enterprises Grasim Industries, Trent, Infosys , and Hindalco. Top losers were Eicher Motors , Apollo Hospitals , Power Grid and BEL.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee gained against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per forex traders, the Indian currency was weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee on Tuesday rose 10 paise to 87.35 against US dollar. The rupee depreciated 45 paise to hit a record low of 87.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday