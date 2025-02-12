BrahMos NG to Take First Flight in 2026, Production Begins 2027-28

The BrahMos Next Generation (NG) missile system, currently in its advanced development stage, is set for its first flight test in 2026, with production expected to commence between 2027 and 2028, according to BrahMos Director General Jaiteerth R Joshi. Speaking to Asianet Newsable, Joshi emphasized that the new missile will maintain the capabilities of its predecessor while being sleeker and more technologically advanced. The development is progressing well, and flight runs are anticipated within the next year, followed by production readiness within 1 to 1.5 years after the initial test.

The BrahMos NG will retain a 290-km range and will be adapted for deployment on multiple platforms, including the Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet and India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. Its smaller and lighter design, at 1.6 tonnes and 6 meters in length compared to the older version’s 3 tonnes and 9 meters, makes it more versatile for aerial deployment. Meanwhile, India’s efforts to export BrahMos systems continue, with three batteries already supplied to the Philippines and negotiations at an advanced stage with Indonesia. During his visit to India in January, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto received a briefing on the missile’s capabilities, with both sides agreeing on a potential deal worth around $450 million.

Beyond Southeast Asia, several African and West Asian nations have also shown interest in the BrahMos NG. The missile features a speed of up to 3.5 Mach, a reduced radar cross-section, and a new indigenous seeker with an AESA radar, making it a formidable and advanced weapon system. If the deal with Indonesia is finalized, it would become the second international customer after the Philippines, which procured three missile batteries in a $375 million deal in 2022. With its upgraded design and growing export potential, the BrahMos NG is poised to enhance India’s defense capabilities and global footprint in missile technology.