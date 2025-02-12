Five More Suspected GBS Cases in Pune, Total Reaches 197

The total number of suspected and confirmed Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune, Maharashtra, has risen to 197 after the detection of five additional patients, according to health officials. Among these, two are new cases, while three had been identified in previous days. The health department confirmed that 172 out of the 197 cases have been officially diagnosed with GBS.

According to a health department statement, the affected individuals include 40 from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, 92 from newly incorporated villages within the PMC, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 28 from Pune Rural, and eight from other districts. Among the patients, 104 have been discharged, while 50 remain in intensive care units, and 20 are on ventilator support. The death toll, suspected to be linked to GBS, remains at seven.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, numbness in the limbs, and difficulty with swallowing or breathing. The condition can progress rapidly, requiring intensive medical intervention, including ventilatory support in severe cases.