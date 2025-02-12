Global launch date of Oppo Find N5 announced

Mumbai: Oppo Find N5 will be launched in global markets next week. The upcoming Oppo Find N5 will be launched at an event in Singapore on February 20. The event will begin at 7pm (that’s 4:30pm IST). The foldable phone will arrive in China and other markets on the same date.

The Oppo Find N5 will be available in Jade White, Satin Black, and Twilight Purple colourways. The upcoming Find N5 handset will feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge, and it is expected to sport a triple outer camera setup.

It will be equipped with the recently introduced seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, along with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded by utilising 12GB of unused storage.

The Oppo Find N5 will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the outside, with a 50-megapixel primary camera along with 50-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors that could be the telephoto and ultrawide cameras, respectively. It is also expected to feature two 8-megpixel cameras, one on the cover screen and one on the inner display.

We can also expect the Find N5 to run on Android 15, with the company’s ColorOS 15 user interface on top. It will pack a 5,600mAh battery, with support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) charging.