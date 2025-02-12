India launch date of 2025 KTM 390 SMC R revealed

Mumbai: KTM India is set to launch the 390 Enduro R and expand its 390cc line-up with the 390 SMC R in the Indian markets. The new bike is expected to hit Indian shores between April and June. The 390 SMC R is built on the same platform as the 390 Duke.

In terms of pricing, expect the 390 SMC R to cost between Rs. 3.5 lakh and Rs. 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike features a compact 9-litre fuel tank and a seamless single-piece seat.

The 390 SMC R comes with WP USD forks at the front, offering 230mm of travel and full adjustability for compression and rebound. The rear mono suspension is also adjustable for preload and rebound. The brakes, shared with the 390 Duke, deliver excellent bite and stopping power.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels, fitted with Michelin Power 6 tyres. As a true supermoto, the 390 SMC R features switchable ABS at the rearIt comes with a 4.2-inch TFT colour instrument cluster and three riding modes that can be selected via the multi-switchgear.