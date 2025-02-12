Modi to Visit Bihar on Feb 24 Ahead of Elections

The BJP is actively preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhagalpur on February 24, aiming to engage people from all sections of society ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for October-November. Union ministers have been tasked with organizing the event on a large scale to shape the narrative for the upcoming polls. As part of the visit, Modi will participate in the ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ programme, during which he will transfer financial assistance to farmers across the country. Party leaders, including those from BJP allies JD(U) and LJP(RV), are working to ensure a strong turnout for the event.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary confirmed that preparations for Modi’s visit are in full swing, with BJP workers from 12 districts mobilized to make the event a success. The party has assigned office-bearers, ministers, MPs, and MLAs to use the occasion to highlight the government’s development agenda. Meanwhile, the Bihar legislature’s Budget session will begin on February 28 and conclude on March 28. This session, being the NDA government’s final budget presentation before the state elections, will be crucial in outlining its financial priorities.

On the first day of the Budget session, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will address a joint session of both Houses, and the government will present the state economic survey. Finance Minister Samrat Chaudhary will present the state budget on March 3, marking the last financial plan of the current administration. The assembly will hold 20 sittings during the session, with a likely emphasis on key election-year priorities such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and transport.