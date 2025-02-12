Mumbai records first GBS death

A 53-year-old ward boy from Mumbai’s Wadala area has died due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), marking the city’s first fatality from the rare nerve disorder, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The man had recently traveled to Pune, where a GBS outbreak has been reported, before being admitted to Nair Hospital on January 23 with weakness in his legs. His condition worsened, leading to respiratory distress, and he was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite receiving necessary treatment, he succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Bhushan Gagrani confirmed the death as Mumbai’s first due to GBS.

GBS is a rare autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, causing muscle weakness, loss of sensation in limbs, and, in severe cases, breathing difficulties. The BMC reported that the deceased patient did not exhibit common preceding symptoms such as fever or diarrhea. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl from Palghar district is currently undergoing treatment for GBS at Nair Hospital. In response to the rising cases, all hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai have been equipped with the necessary medicines, equipment, and expertise to handle GBS patients.

Mumbai reported its first GBS case on February 7 when a 64-year-old woman from Andheri (East) was diagnosed with the disorder. Meanwhile, Pune, the epicenter of the outbreak, has recorded seven suspected GBS-related deaths, with a total of 197 confirmed and suspected cases as of Tuesday. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, as cases in the region increase.