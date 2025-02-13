Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower after two days in Kerala. Gold is priced at Rs 63,840, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7980, up by Rs 40. In last two days, gold price declined by Rs 960 per 8 gram. Gold price touched all-time high of Rs 8,060 per gram and Rs 64,480 per 8 gram this month.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8683.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 730. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7956.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 720. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.63%, while over the last month, the change stands at -8.16%. The current price of silver in India is 102500 per kg, reflecting no change .

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened higher on Thursday at Rs 85,830 per 10 gram, hovering near its higher levels. The yellow metal was up by 0.41% or Rs 349 in early trade. Silver March futures contracts, meanwhile, opened flat at Rs 95,580/kg, marginally up by 0.08% or Rs 78. On Wednesday, gold and silver settled on a mixed note in the domestic and international markets.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,905.12 per ounce. Bullion hit a record peak of $2,942.70 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,929.60. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $32.26 per ounce, platinum was steady at $992.32 and palladium firmed 0.2% to $975.48.