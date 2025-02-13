Here you can find some interesting and unknown things about condoms

Used since 15000 years ago, condoms have now become the world’s most beloved method of contraception. There are many unknown facts about your favourite condoms that you need to know.

AROUND 40 PER CENT OF CONDOMS ARE BROUGHT BY WOMEN:

According to recent data, 40 per cent condoms are sold to women, to the proactive women who take the responsibility for their and their partner’s sexual health. Good job ladies!

NATIONAL CONDOM DAY IS VALENTINE’S DAY:

Valentine’s Day is all about hearts and chocolates. But the data says there are around 87 condoms used per second on 14th February. The data surely gives this day its second name, that is, National Condom Day.

DANISH PEOPLE CALL CONDOMS, SVANGERSKABSFOREBYGGENDEMIDDEL:

What? We can barely pronounce it. Condoms are also called jimmes, which is a simpler name. But the official word for condoms for Danish people is svangerskabsforebyggendemiddel. Though they have a common term used for it, which is gummimand.

A USED CONDOM IS CALLED A SCUMBAG:

As we love to nickname our condoms, forget jimmies and gummimand, a used condom is called a scumbag. As the name explains itself, a used condom that has semen of a man is called a scumbag. The term was coined in the 1960s.

CONDOMS ARE BEING USED SINCE 15000 YEARS AGO:

Looks like not only us but our great great grandfathers were also concerned about safe sex. People got to know about this from a French cave named Grotte des Combarrelles, whose walls are painted with a man who is using a condom. This painting is estimated to be 15000 years old. A book named ‘Johnny Come Lately: A short history of condom’ has this data.

THE OLDEST CONDOMS WERE MADE OF PIG’S INTESTINE:

An Austrian museum still has the world’s oldest surviving condom, which was made in 1640. It’s a Swedish condom made of pig’s intestine. It is also said that these condoms were made to bathe in hot milk to make them germ-free before use. Other materials used to make condoms back then were animals bladder, fish skin, animals horns, oiled silk paper and tortoise shell.

SOLDIERS USED CONDOMS TO PROTECT RIFLES FROM RUSTING:

The legit rifles used for wars were protected from rusting using condoms. This method was devised in the Second World War. The barrels of the rifles were covered with condoms.