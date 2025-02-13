Honda launches OBD2B-compliant Shine 125 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the OBD2B-compliant Shine 125. The bike is updated with new colours and advanced features. The price of the 2025 Honda Shine 125 starts at Rs. 84,493 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in two variants – drum brake and disc brake.

The Shine 125 is offered in six colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. Additionally, the motorcycle now gets a 90 mm wider rear tyre.

The updated Honda Shine 125 features a Fully Digital instrument cluster, which provides a host of information including real-time mileage, range (distance to empty), service due indicator, gear position indicator and Eco indicator. Additionally, it comes equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.

Powering the Shine 125 is a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine that is now OBD2B compliant and develops 10.78 kW of power at 7500 RPM and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6000 RPM. It is also equipped with an Idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency.