Kerala: Bomb threats at Thiruvananthapuram station, Cochin Airport; Probe launched

Authorities received a bomb threat claiming that explosives had been placed at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station and Nedumbassery Airport, prompting immediate inspections by bomb squads. Security personnel swiftly began thorough checks at both locations to rule out any potential threats.

Investigations revealed that the threat message was sent via Facebook Messenger from Telangana, and the police have identified the sender. A team will be dispatched to Telangana to pursue further inquiries. Meanwhile, additional security checks were conducted at railway stations in Kollam, Kottayam, and Ernakulam as a precautionary measure.

Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found during searches at Thiruvananthapuram Railway Station, ensuring that train services remained unaffected. In response to the threat, a high-level security meeting was held at Nedumbassery Airport, where authorities decided to enhance security measures further.