Kerala college ragging: First-year students faced months of abuse; shocking details surface

Five third-year students from the Government College of Nursing have been arrested for brutally ragging first-year students. The victims reported severe physical abuse, including being forced to strip and having dumbbells tied to their private parts. The accused—Samuel Johnson, Rahul Raj, Jeeva, Rijil Jith, and Vivek NV—were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act. Following an internal investigation, the college suspended the accused and submitted a report to the Kerala University of Health Sciences and local authorities.

According to police reports, the victims endured months of torture, including injuries inflicted with a geometry divider, extortion of money, and being forced to apply cream on their bodies under threats. Some of these acts were recorded on mobile phones, which have been seized for forensic examination. Authorities suspect that alcohol was frequently smuggled into the hostel, despite strict regulations, and are probing whether faculty members were aware of the abuse. Victims remained silent due to fear, but with the case now registered, more students may come forward with complaints.

The police and Medical Education Department have expanded their investigation, questioning hostel authorities and additional students. The assistant warden is being interrogated regarding the lack of intervention. A five-member committee has been appointed to examine new allegations, and officials have obtained evidence of extortion via digital transactions. While the accused remain in judicial custody, further interrogations may take place as the probe intensifies.