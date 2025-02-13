Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition uproar over Adani’s Khavda project allocation

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following protests by Opposition members over the allocation of a project in Gujarat to a businessman. As soon as the session began, Congress and other Opposition leaders attempted to raise the issue, prompting Speaker Om Birla to urge them to maintain order. Despite his appeals for decorum, the protests continued, leading to the adjournment within minutes. Only one question was addressed before the disruption.

The Congress had earlier accused the central government of compromising national security to benefit private entities. The controversy arose from reports suggesting that the government relaxed border security regulations near Pakistan to facilitate a renewable energy park for the Adani Group. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the ruling BJP, stating that the move exposed the party’s “pseudo-nationalism” and its prioritization of corporate interests over national security.

The Adani Group has not issued a response to the allegations. The controversy has fueled heated debates in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding clarity on the project’s allocation. Meanwhile, the government has yet to officially address the claims, even as political tensions over the issue continue to escalate.