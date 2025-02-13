Motorola launches Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition: Price, Features

Mumbai: Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition was launched in the US. It comes in a Paris Pink shade. The handset is equipped with customised ringtones, alerts, and wallpapers. The phone is offered in a Paris Pink colourway with Paris Hilton’s autograph on the back panel and the phrase “That’s Hot” engraved on the hinge. The Paris Hilton Edition of the Motorola Razr+ arrives with exclusive accessories including a vegan leather case in a Pink Icon colour option, as well as Pink Sparkle and Pink Vegan Leather strap options.

Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition price is set at $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1.04,300) for the sole configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will be available for purchase in the US in limited quantities starting February 13 exclusively on Motorola.com.

The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition specifications are same as the standard Razr+. It gets a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED main screen and a 4-inch (1,080×1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED cover display with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The phone carries a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

The Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. For security, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Motorola has packed a 4,000mAh battery in the Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition with support for 45W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is claimed to meet an IPX8 rating for water resistance.