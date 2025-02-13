Noise Master Buds launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Noise Master Buds were launched in India on Thursday. Noise Master Buds price in India is set at Rs. 7,999. They are currently available for pre-booking in the country via Amazon alongside the official Noise India e-store. The earphones are offered in Onyx, Silver, and Titanium shades.

Customers who pre-book the Noise Master Buds with Rs. 999, can get a Rs. 2,000 discount coupon to lower the effective price of the earphones to Rs. 5,999. They can enjoy additional perks worth Rs. 2,500. The earphones will go on sale starting February 26 via gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.

The Noise Master Buds are equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers, Bose-tuned audio and support up to 49dB ANC. The earbuds also offer a Transparency mode and sport an in-ear design. They come with interchangeable ear tips. The earphones carry a six-mic system backed by environmental noise cancellation (ENC) which is said to help with clearer voice calls.

Noise confirmed that the newly launched Master Buds support the LHDC 5.0 audio codec, which allows high-resolution Bluetooth audio streaming. The earphones support dual connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Find My Device, spatial audio without head tracking and in-ear detection. They are compatible with the NoiseFit app as well.

The Noise Master Buds are said to offer a total playback time of up to 44 hours with ANC turned off, and 34 hours with ANC, with the case. The earphones are said to last for 4.5 with ANC on and six hours without ANC. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer a battery life of up to six hours. The charging case of the Noise Master Buds comes with a USB Type-C port.