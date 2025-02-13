Saudi Arabia announces new Hajj rules

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced revised Hajj rules. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hasintroduced significant changes to the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage.

The authority banned children from participating Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stated the move aims to protect children from potential dangers posed by heavy crowds during the pilgrimage.

Additionally, priority for the 2025 Hajj will be given to first-time pilgrims to allow more Muslims the opportunity to undertake this religious obligation at least once in their lives.

Pilgrims are encouraged to register through official channels and follow the new guidelines to avoid complications. Starting February 1, 2025, Saudi Arabia will issue only single-entry visas for pilgrims from 14 countries, including India, to prevent unauthorized Hajj participation.This move aims to address concerns over unauthorized Hajj pilgrims entering the country on long-term visit visas.

Affected Countries

The new regulations target travellers from the following nations: Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. As part of the policy shift, the Saudi government has indefinitely suspended the one-year multiple-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits from these countries.

Saudi citizens and residents can register for the 2025 Hajj season via the Nusuk app or the official website. Applicants are required to verify their personal details and register their travel companions.

A new instalment-based payment plan has also been introduced for domestic pilgrims. Payments can be made in three stages: a 20% deposit within 72 hours of booking, followed by two 40% instalments due by Ramadan 20 and Shawwal 20. The ministry clarified that reservations will only be confirmed once the final payment is received.