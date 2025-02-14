9 killed, 6 injured in bomb blast near mining site

Lahore: At least nine people died, and several others were injured in a bomb blast near a mining site in southwestern Pakistan on Friday. The rescue operation is underway.

The IED device was planted on the roadside which exploded when a truck carrying coal miners reached the mining site.

‘A truck carrying mine labourers… was attacked, resulting in the deaths of nine labourers and leaving seven injured. It was “an IED blast, ‘Saleem Tareen, a senior government official in Balochistan province, told AFP.

So far no group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Balochistan is a mineral-rich region located in southwest of Pakistan. It covers an area of 347,190 square kilometres (134,050 sq mi) and shares borders with Iran and Afghanistan. The area has been a hotbed of a decade-old insurgency by separtaist ethnic Baloch groups.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is the most active group in the region and often carries out deadly attacks against security forces or Pakistanis from other provinces. The area also witnesses the active presence of Islamist militant groups.