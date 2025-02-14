Film industry unites at Mahakumbh, praises CM Yogi’s initiatives

The Mahakumbh continues to attract renowned personalities who consider the holy dip in the Sangam a divine blessing. On Thursday, Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Vivek Oberoi, along with Maharashtra leader and former actress Navneet Rana, participated in the sacred ritual. Vicky Kaushal, ahead of his upcoming film Chhava, sought blessings for its success and expressed gratitude for being part of the grand event. He commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the administration for their meticulous arrangements, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees. Vivek Oberoi, visiting with his family, described the spiritual atmosphere as deeply moving and praised the government’s efforts in managing such a vast gathering.

The event has also seen participation from other eminent figures, including percussionist Shivamani, actor Puneet Issar, and mentalist Suhani Shah. Their presence added to the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh. Navneet Rana, after taking her sacred dip, hailed the event as a proud moment for Sanatan Dharma and acknowledged the enthusiastic involvement of the younger generation. She applauded the Yogi government for preserving the rich heritage of the festival while ensuring its smooth execution. Meanwhile, Shivamani mesmerized the audience with a captivating musical performance at Parmarth Niketan’s camp, further enriching the festivities.

In recent days, several film industry stalwarts, including Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, have also taken part in the sacred ritual, embracing the Mahakumbh’s spiritual energy. Their participation highlights the event’s profound cultural and religious impact, drawing people from diverse backgrounds to witness and partake in this centuries-old tradition. As the grand celebration continues, the Mahakumbh 2025 stands as a testament to India’s deep-rooted faith and unity, seamlessly blending spirituality, tradition, and modern organization.