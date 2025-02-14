Gulf country launches new e-Services for citizens, expats

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has launched a set of new digital services on a government platform for its citizens and expatriates. The new services is available on the Interior Ministry’s Absher app. The new services include uploading photos of dependents to issue or renew a passport, updating passport data for foreign residents, and viewing the digital identity, which allows expatriates to display their digital identity, view its data, and present it when requested by competent authorities in the kingdom.

Other services pertain to Saudis’ national ID card, and updating the educational qualifications registered in the Ministry of Education systems. Accordingly, the ID card can be renewed, and replaced in case of loss or damage, with the possibility to take a personal photo via the app, while the educational qualification update service allows beneficiaries to register the document on Absher.

Also Read: UPSC revises application system for Civil Services Examination: Details

Beneficiaries can view the procedures and requirements of the new services by logging into their accounts on the Absher platform and app on smartphones.

In 2013, the Saudi Interior Ministry launched the Absher app, which gives citizens and foreign residents access to a variety of government services.