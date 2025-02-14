Honda launches new motorcycle in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new NX200 in the country. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 1,68,499 (ex-showroom) and is available at the company’s Red Wing and BigWing dealerships. The new Honda NX200 is available in a single variant and is offered in three colour options — Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

Inspired by the NX500, the new NX200 comes with a muscular fuel tank, fresh graphics, LED headlamp, LED winkers, and an X-shaped LED taillamp. The motorcycle boasts a 4.2-inch full-digital TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and Honda RoadSync app compatibility, allowing riders to access navigation, and receive call notifications and SMS alerts. There is also a new USB C-type charging port.

The NX200 features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), ensuring optimal rear-wheel traction in varying road conditions. There is also an Assist & Slipper clutch, which provides smoother gear shifts and prevents rear-wheel locking during aggressive downshifting. For enhanced safety, the motorcycle is now equipped with a dual-channel ABS.

The Honda NX200 2025 is powered by an updated OBD2B-compliant 184.4cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, delivering 16.99PS of maximum power and 15.7Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.