Maharashtra GBS cases rise to 205 with two new detections

Maharashtra has recorded a total of 205 suspected and confirmed cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) after two new cases were detected, a health official reported. Of these, 177 cases have been confirmed, with 20 patients currently on ventilator support. The death toll remains at eight.

Pune has reported the highest number of GBS cases in the state. Meanwhile, Mumbai recently recorded its first GBS-related fatality, with a 53-year-old man succumbing to the condition at a local hospital.

GBS is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves. This can lead to muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the limbs, and difficulties with swallowing or breathing.