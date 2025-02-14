Pune: Man shot dead in birthday party dispute

A 37-year-old man, Vikram Guruswami Reddy, was shot dead following a dispute over a birthday celebration in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Thursday night, according to police. The altercation began when a group confronted Reddy and his friend, Nandkishor Yadav, who were celebrating Yadav’s niece’s birthday on the roadside. The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, injuring Yadav. When Reddy intervened to mediate, one of the accused opened fire on him. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police have identified the suspects and are investigating further.

In a separate case, Pimpri Chinchwad Police recently solved a shooting incident involving a contract dispute. Authorities arrested two individuals, including the victim’s cousin, Anant Singh, 42, on February 12. Singh allegedly orchestrated the attack over a ?12 lakh contract dispute with the help of his associate, Rohit Pandey. The victim, Ajay Vikram Singh, was shot inside Kailas Steel Company in Chakan MIDC on January 20. Initially suspected to be an extortion attempt, the shooting was later found to be linked to a family dispute.

Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey confirmed the arrests of Anant Singh in Madhya Pradesh and Rohit Pandey in Uttar Pradesh. The Anti-Gunda Squad, leading the probe, discovered that five people were involved in the crime. The accused had closely monitored Ajay Singh’s daily routine before the attack, purchasing two motorbikes for surveillance. After the shooting, they fled to Visakhapatnam and later to Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are now working to take all involved suspects into custody.