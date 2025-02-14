Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition launched: Price, Features

Mumbai: Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition was launched in China. Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition price in China starts at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,900) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,500). The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 44,100) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,600), respectively.

It is offered in Neptune Exploration and Star Trail Titanium finishes. Notably, the price of the standard Realme GT 7 Pro began at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition sports a 6.78-inch 8T OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 6,000 nits peak brightness, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with an Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

Realme’s Racing Edition version is claimed to support the GT Performance Engine which is said to offer more stable frame rates and reduce lag. It also supports an improved cooling system.

The Realme GT 7 Pro Racing Edition carries a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Realme packs a 6,500mAh battery in the GT 7 Pro Racing Edition with support for 120W wired fast charging and bypass charging technology. For security, the handset carries an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GALILEO, Beidou, QZSS, NFC, Satellite Communication System 2.0, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with Hi-Res Audio certified “ultra-linear dual speakers.”