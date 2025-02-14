Reise Moto introduces Acerbis Profile 4 Helmets in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Reise Moto has launched the Acerbis helmets in India. The Acerbis Profile 4 Helmets is offered at a starting price of Rs 7,999. They comply with ISI, DOT, and ECE certifications.

Acerbis Profile 4 Helmets have a highly ventilated design and are lightweight (the lightest in this segment) and provide superior comfort during long off-road adventures. The new lining, featuring Comfort System paddings built around the closing strap, guarantees an optimal fit and helmet stability while being easily removable and washable for long-lasting hygiene.

The helmet is equipped with double-ring fastening for added safety and convenience and features an ergonomic design. Acerbis Profile 4 is available in six colour options: Black Matte, Black Gloss, White Blue, Red Blue, Black Orange and Blue Orange. The helmet comes in four sizes, ranging from S to XL. It weighs less than 1,300 grams.