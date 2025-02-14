Tata launches Stealth Dark Edition of Safari and Harrier: Price, Features

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched the Stealth Dark Edition of the Safari and Harrier in the Indian market. These SUVs were unveiled earlier at the Auto Expo 2025. Specifically, the Safari Stealth Dark Edition comes at a starting price of Rs 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the prices of Harrier Stealth Dark Edition start at Rs 25.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that these versions of the vehicles are based on the top-spec Safari Accomplished Plus and Harrier Fearless Plus variants.

Tata Harrier Stealth Dark Edition: Price

Harrier Fearless+ Stealth MT – Rs 25.09 lakh

Harrier Fearless+ Stealth AT – Rs 26.49 lakh

Tata Safari Stealth Dark Edition: Price

Safari Accomplished+ Stealth MT – Rs 25.74 lakh

Safari Accomplished+ Stealth – Rs 27.14 lakh

Safari Accomplished+ 6S Stealth AT – Rs 27.24 lakh

The Stealth Edition of Safari and Harrier SUVs bring a mysterious aura with a Matte Black paint scheme. The SUVs also offer an improved road presence and 19-inch black alloy wheels. Additionally, it gets Stealth badges on the outside and inside the cabin. Following the same pattern as the exterior, the cabin of the SUVs gets an all-black “Carbon Noir” theme.

The feature list of the SUVs is the same as the Dark Edition variants. It gets elements like a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, connected car tech and dual-zone climate control. For safety, the brand is offering features like Level 2 ADAS, and seven airbags.

Under the hood, Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Edition have the same 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 170 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.