Three Killed as Elephants Go Rampage at Koyilandy Temple Festival

At least three people, including two women, lost their lives, and 24 others were injured when two captive elephants went on a rampage during a temple festival near Koyilandy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Thursday. The chaos unfolded on the final day of the Manakkulangara Bhagavathy Temple festival in Kuravangad, reportedly triggered by a loud firecracker explosion that startled one of the elephants, Peethambaran. The animal then attacked another elephant, Gokul, with its tusks, leading to a violent clash in front of the temple. Amidst the struggle, the temple office building collapsed, trapping several people under the debris, while others were trampled as they attempted to flee.

The deceased have been identified as Leela and Ammukutty from Kuravangad and Rajan from Koyilandy. Among the 30 injured, seven remain in critical condition. Many of the victims were spectators gathered in front of the temple office to witness the ceremonial procession when the elephants turned aggressive. As Peethambaran, struck by Gokul’s tusks, charged into the office building, it crumbled, further worsening the tragedy. Those trapped under the debris struggled to escape, and some who attempted to stand were struck down by the rampaging animals. The sudden violence also triggered a stampede, leading to additional injuries.

Authorities responded swiftly, with mahouts managing to restrain the elephants before they reached the main road. The injured were initially treated at Koyilandy Taluk Hospital, with those in serious condition transferred to Kozhikode Medical College. In the aftermath, Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran ordered an immediate investigation, with a detailed report to be submitted soon. Police and forest department officials have since set up a camp at the site to monitor the situation and prevent further incidents.