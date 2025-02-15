5 students face expulsion for ragging in Kottayam college

Following a shocking case of ragging at a nursing college in Kottayam, the Nursing Council has taken strict action against five senior students accused of brutally assaulting a junior. These students will be expelled and barred from continuing their studies, with the decision being formally communicated to the college administration and government authorities. The incident has sparked widespread outrage after visuals of the attack surfaced online.

The victim was allegedly tied to a bed, stabbed with a compass, and severely beaten for refusing to contribute money for a birthday celebration and alcohol purchase. Investigators remain skeptical of statements from the assistant warden and housekeeper, who claim ignorance of the incident despite it occurring near the housekeeper’s room. This has raised concerns about whether the authorities were complicit or threatened by the accused students.

Authorities are re-examining hostel and college staff, while police continue gathering statements from teachers and students to determine the full extent of the seniors’ influence over the hostel. Preliminary findings suggest that in the absence of hostel supervisors, the accused students exercised complete control. Meanwhile, a team led by the Deputy Director of Nursing Education has conducted an investigation and will submit its report to the health department for further action.