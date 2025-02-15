Breaks record: 50 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has set a historic milestone, with over 50 crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam since the event began on January 13. This unprecedented participation has made it the largest religious, cultural, or social gathering in human history. To put the scale in perspective, aside from India and China, no other country has a population larger than the number of devotees who have already attended Mahakumbh. Nations such as the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh all have smaller populations than the total attendees at this grand spiritual event. This massive congregation stands as a testament to the enduring faith and unity embodied by Sanatan Dharma.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has played a crucial role in organizing the event seamlessly, allowing devotees, saints, and pilgrims to participate in an unparalleled spiritual experience. The confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati has witnessed record-breaking crowds, exceeding the expectations set by the Chief Minister. Initially, CM Yogi had predicted a turnout of 45 crore devotees by February 11, a milestone that was reached even before the festival concluded. By February 14, the count had already crossed 50 crores, and with 12 more days remaining, the total is projected to surpass 55 to 60 crores. This massive turnout highlights Mahakumbh’s global significance as a symbol of faith, culture, and devotion.

Key bathing days have witnessed staggering participation, with Mauni Amavasya seeing the largest gathering of eight crore devotees. Makar Sankranti drew 3.5 crore participants for the Amrit Snan, while Paush Purnima saw 1.7 crore devotees. Other significant dates like January 30, February 1, and Basant Panchami each attracted over two crore worshippers. As Mahakumbh 2025 continues to unfold, it is set to break all previous records, solidifying its place as the largest spiritual gathering in history and reaffirming India’s deep-rooted religious traditions on a global scale.