CBI raids 11 locations in Delhi, Haryana in crypto fraud case, seizes Rs 1.08 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 11 locations in Delhi and Haryana as part of its probe into a crypto fraud case, seizing Rs 1.08 crore in cash, foreign currency, and gold. The raids targeted nine locations in Delhi and two in Hisar, Haryana, in connection with a two-year-old case linked to cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency fraud. According to officials, the accused impersonated government officials and used fake technical support scams to deceive victims into transferring funds via cryptocurrency, which was then laundered through multiple wallets before conversion into cash.

During the searches, investigators recovered digital evidence, including six laptops, eight mobile phones, and one iPad, along with software used for VoIP-based calls and darknet access. The agency found that the suspects had been targeting both Indian and international victims. Additionally, the CBI seized USD 1,000 in foreign currency and 252 grams of gold, further exposing the scale of the fraudulent operations.

The CBI has already filed a charge sheet against three accused under Sections 120B, 420, and 384 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000. The investigation is part of the agency’s broader efforts to curb cybercrimes, particularly those exploiting cryptocurrency transactions for illicit financial activities.